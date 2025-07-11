YouTube is killing its Trending page a decade after its debut

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is sunsetting its Trending page a decade after its launch.

The company has urged users to rely on personalized recommendations and YouTube Charts to discover trending content.

The Trending page and Trending Now list will be removed across all platforms on July 21.

YouTube is pulling the plug on its Trending page, about a decade after its debut. The page and the Trending Now list will be removed across all platforms later this month, and the company is directing users to its category-based YouTube Charts to discover trending videos.

YouTube announced the change in a recent post on its community forums, attributing the decision to a steady decline in traffic to the Trending page over the past five years. The company noted that users today discover trends in different places across the platform, including recommendations, search suggestions, Shorts, comments, and Communities. Therefore, it’s “shifting away from one all-encompassing Trending list towards category-specific charts.”

YouTube Charts currently offers charts listing the most popular content for a few categories, including music videos, podcasts, and movie trailers. YouTube plans to add more categories over time. In the meantime, it urges viewers to rely on personalized recommendations or head to the Gaming Explore page to discover trending gaming videos. Viewers can also continue browsing content that isn’t personalized in the Explore menu, on creator channels, and in their subscription feed.

YouTube has also urged creators who rely on the Trending page to research video ideas to use the Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio. This tab offers personalized video ideas based on what’s popular with the creator’s audience.

The support page for YouTube’s Trending feature notes that the page will be removed on July 21, 2025. As of now, YouTube hasn’t revealed what new chart categories are in development or when they’ll be made available to users.

