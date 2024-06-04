YouTube is testing AI-generated backgrounds for Shorts

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest YouTube experiment brings AI-generated green screens to the Shorts creation flow.

Eligible users can type text prompts and have AI generate relevant photos and videos they can use as their backgrounds.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users and could expand to more creators later this year.

While Google continues to improve the Gemini service, it has been finding new ways to incorporate AI into its other products. The company is currently testing a new YouTube Shorts feature that artistically leverages artificial intelligence’s power. Users in the test group can have AI generate images and videos that they can set as their videos’ backgrounds.

Google has updated a YouTube support document highlighting the newly added AI green screen experiment. Dream Screen is currently rolling out to a limited number of users, allowing them to generate images and videos using text prompts. Users can then set the AI-generated media as the backgrounds of their Shorts.

“If you want the background of your next Short to be an enchanted rainbow flower forest or a fancy hotel pool on a tropical island, you would type ‘enchanted rainbow flower forest’ or ‘fancy hotel pool on a tropical island’ into the tool and watch your imagination come to life!”

To check if the Dream Screen feature is available on your end, you can head to the Green Screen menu in the YouTube Shorts creator. If present, you can then proceed with typing English prompts to generate relevant green screen content. Given its ease of use, Dream Screen turns YouTube into one of the best mobile apps for short video creation.

Like all Google experiments, it’s impossible to predict whether this feature will be released to the public or get discontinued. The company, however, mentions that it plans to expand its availability to even more creators later this year.

