YouTube just made binge-listening to your favorite artist effortless

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has introduced a new “Station” badge.

Station appears to be a feature that allows artists to host 24/7 livestreams composed of their music.

Like typical streams, Stations include a live chat box.

Need some background music as you work? Or just want to lose yourself in music from your favorite artists? YouTube offers an auto-generated, nonstop playlist tailored to your listening habits called Mix. But what if you just want to listen to music from a single artist? It appears YouTube has rolled out a feature for just that purpose.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Spotted by a user on Reddit, YouTube now appears to have a “Station” feature. If you come across this “Station” badge, it indicates that an artist has set up a 24/7 livestream. This livestream is complete with the usual streaming features, including a chat box for conversing with others who are also listening.

This Station feature differs from YouTube Mix as it doesn’t include videos from other artists. Instead, this livestream consists only of the music videos made by the named artist. For example, the image above is a station for Radiohead and only Radiohead, so you’ll see only Radiohead music videos. It’s unclear when Google rolled out this feature.

In related news, YouTube recently fixed a strange live chat bug. This bug was preventing users from sending live chat messages in English.

Follow