Google says YouTube's latest slowdown isn't linked to ad blockers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that the latest YouTube slowdown has nothing to do with ad blockers.

The problem seems to stem from the latest AdBlock and AdBlock Plus updates.

Google has confirmed that the latest slowdowns people are experiencing on YouTube aren’t linked to its war against ad blockers.

A fresh wave of slowdowns hit users this past week, with many taking to Reddit to complain about the problem. YouTube users reported that they are experiencing major lags on the platform with ad blockers enabled. Some with a YouTube Premium subscription are also experiencing slowdowns because they use ad blockers for other purposes. Strangely, Google has confirmed that ad blockers have nothing to do with the ongoing issue.

Recent reports of users experiencing loading delays on YouTube are unrelated to our ad blocker detection efforts,” the company said in a statement to Android Central. “Our help center offers troubleshooting tips for users experiencing issues,” the company added.

It’s definitely worth following the troubleshooting steps suggested by Google, but it’s also important to note that YouTube performance will undoubtedly be affected if you use ad blockers. It seems the issues are also related to the use of the latest versions of AdBlock and AdBlock Plus.

As per uBlock Origin developer Raymond Hill, the regression hits harder for those who had the idea of using both AdBlock and AdBlock Plus simultaneously. He explains that the problem lies with the ad blockers rather than Google pushing fresh code to slow down YouTube.

