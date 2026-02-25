This YouTube Shorts experiment aims to bring out your creative side

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing new Shorts Remix features.

A small group of users will get access to “Add object” and “Reimagine.”

Add object allows you to insert an item into a scene, while Reimagine can take a single frame from a Short and transform it into a new video.

YouTube offers creation tools you can use to put a unique spin on Shorts content. Known as Remix, these tools allow you to remix audio or add a video segment from clips across the platform. YouTube is now running an experiment that adds two more features to this collection of editing tools.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to Google, a small group of users (English only) will start seeing either an “Add object” or “Reimagine” option in the Shorts Remix menu. As the tech giant explains, the Add object feature will allow you to “insert items into a scene (up to 8s) from the original Short using suggested or custom prompts.” Meanwhile, Reimagine can take a single frame from a Short and transform it into an entirely new video from suggested or custom prompts.

Google adds that creations made by Add object and Reimagine will link back to the original source. Creators can also choose to have their content excluded from others’ Shorts. You can find out how to restrict your content in the learn more about remixing content section on the support page.

Although this announcement was made only a day ago, it appears some users spotted the tools early. A Reddit user who goes by lifeintel9 discovered the Reimagine tool about four days ago. They also provided the above screenshots, which show how the feature works.

Follow