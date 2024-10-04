YouTube Shorts are getting lengthier starting this month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Shorts are getting a time limit upgrade.

Creators will soon be able to upload Shorts that are three minutes long.

The new Shorts upgrade will take effect starting October 15.

YouTube Shorts are getting longer. The platform has announced that starting October 15, creators will be able to upload videos up to three minutes long, a highly requested feature designed to enhance storytelling and engagement.

The increased YouTube Shorts time limit will apply to videos that are square or taller in aspect ratio. It won’t affect any videos creators upload before October 15. YouTube says it’ll also be working to improve recommendations for longer Shorts in the coming months.

Currently, a YouTube Short is limited to a maximum of 60 seconds and a minimum of 15 seconds. The minimum upload limit has not changed.

Moreover, YouTube says that in the coming months, creators will have access to a trove of YouTube content directly from the Shorts camera. This means remixing clips from your favorite videos or music tracks will be much easier.

Creators will also soon be able to use Veo, Google’s AI model for generating videos, to generate YouTube Shorts. The AI will help create new backgrounds and clips that can be added to Shorts.

