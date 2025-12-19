YouTube is changing how the Dislike button works on Shorts

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing a merged thumbs-down option on Shorts that combines “Dislike” and “Not interested.”

The new thumbs-down button is being moved behind the three-dot menu for the test.

YouTube says the change is meant to make it more straightforward to tune Shorts recommendations.

Along with almost every other element of the platform, YouTube has been tinkering with how feedback works on Shorts for a while. The experimenting continues, and some viewers are about to see another switch-up. This time, YouTube is testing a new take on the Dislike button that affects both its placement and exact meaning.

In a post on the Google Support forums, YouTube says it’s experimenting with folding “Dislike” and “Not interested” into a single thumbs-down option for Shorts. Rather than sitting on the main video UI, the button will now be tucked away behind the three-dot menu. Depending on the test group, it may appear as “Dislike” or “Not interested,” but the action itself remains the same.

This isn’t exactly new territory for YouTube. The company has already tried hiding the Dislike button from the main Shorts interface for some users last year, pushing it into the overflow menu instead. The difference this time is that YouTube is openly treating Dislike and “Not interested” as the same kind of feedback.

According to YouTube, the change comes after hearing that many people already use the two options interchangeably, or aren’t quite sure how they differ. The idea, YouTube says, is to make it more straightforward how you can fine-tune what shows up in your Shorts feed.

There’s also some additional feedback involved so that you can clarify your reasons. Viewers included in the test who tap the thumbs-down will see an optional survey, similar to what already happens when you choose “Not interested” on a Short.

As usual with YouTube experiments, this is a limited test. The company hasn’t said how many people are seeing it, how long it will run, or whether this merged Dislike button will eventually roll out more widely. Let us know what you think of the switch in the comments.

