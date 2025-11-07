Bug or feature? YouTube Shorts bug removes all buttons for a super clean experience

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A widespread bug is causing the YouTube Shorts interface to vanish for mobile users.

Missing elements include the like, dislike, comment, share, and creator information buttons.

Users have tried common fixes, such as reinstalling the app, but the issue persists.

A few weeks ago, YouTube began rolling out its latest redesign to Android users, regardless of whether they liked it or not. If you hated the new design and just wished it were gone, then a new YouTube bug is granting you your wish, as users now complain that the Shorts interface has disappeared for them on mobile.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Many users are complaining on Reddit (1, 2, 3) that the YouTube Shorts user interface has disappeared completely for them on mobile. Users can’t see the usual like, dislike, comment, and share buttons on the right side of the interface. Even the channel name, logo, and subscribe button have disappeared from the bottom.

YouTube Shorts UI YouTube Shorts bugged/missing UI

Inarguably, this is a much cleaner interface that lets you focus on the content in front of you. However, in all probability, this is a bug and not an intentional change, as the like, share, and comment buttons form the backbone of YouTube as a social streaming platform. Creator info is equally important for the video economy to flourish, and I can’t imagine YouTube would intentionally hide this either.

Are you facing the missing interface bug on YouTube Shorts? 64 votes Yes, the interface and buttons are missing on YouTube Shorts on my phone. 94 % No, everything is working normally on YouTube Shorts on my phone. 6 %

Users have reported that they have force-restarted the app, cleared cache and data, uninstalled and reinstalled it, and even restarted their phone — all to no avail.

For what it’s worth, my colleagues and I are not facing the issue, neither on Android, nor on iPhone, nor on the web. However, there are enough user reports to suggest that this is a fairly widespread bug that hasn’t yet been fully resolved.

We’ve reached out to Google to learn more about this bug. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Follow