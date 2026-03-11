YouTube now remembers how you like your videos sorted

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Videos tab on a YouTube channel has three sorting options: Latest, Popular, and Oldest.

The option would always reset to Latest if you clicked on a video and then went back to the channel.

YouTube for desktop now remembers the sorting option you picked when you leave the page.

There are tons of little annoyances on YouTube, to what degree depends on the user. An update has now fixed at least one long-standing UI flaw that has been a thorn in the side of some users.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

When you go to the Videos or Shorts tab on a YouTube channel, there are three sorting options to choose from: Latest, Popular, and Oldest. As you would expect, Latest orders videos from most recent to oldest. Oldest is the opposite, listing the oldest videos first and going down to the newest. Meanwhile, Popular sorts videos by how many views each video received, with the most popular appearing on top.

I don’t know when but I got my wish! Selecting the “Popular” tab on a YouTube channel, watching a video, then going back now keeps the filter on “Popular” instead of resetting to “Latest.” @TeamYouTube. https://t.co/EY5wRTpVuy Thank you @YouTube — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) March 11, 2026

Previously, YouTube would default to Latest on desktop, which makes sense as you would probably want to see the latest videos from that creator. However, this presented a problem if you ever picked a different option. For example, say that you wanted to sort by Popular. If you click on a video and then go back to the channel, the sorting option would reset to Latest.

While not the biggest issue, it is a small annoyance for some. One that YouTube appears to have fixed. Spotted by Artem Russakovskii, YouTube on desktop now remembers which sorting option you previously picked. So the next time you click on a video and head back to the channel, the videos will still be ordered in the way you want.

Follow