YouTube's latest experiment makes comments feel more like Reddit, if that sounds like an improvement

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is rolling out Reddit-style comment threading to Premium subscribers on Android and iOS.

The experiment has been updated so the main comment is threaded to subsequent replies.

Threaded comments will remain available until August 14.

YouTube’s comments section is going to look a little different for Premium subscribers. The company is rolling out an experiment inspired by Reddit.

Earlier this year, YouTube began testing a new threaded comment UI for Android and iOS. At the time, only a small group of users got the chance to use the threaded comment system. YouTube has now announced that it is expanding the experiment to Premium users.

When the test first rolled out, it was a bit of a half-baked product compared to the way it’s implemented on Reddit. However, YouTube has since improved the feature. Previously, it only connected a user’s profile picture to the “X replies” button. Now the feature has been updated, so the main comment is threaded to subsequent replies. Additionally, replies to a reply are now threaded as well.

Overall, it’s a change that some will appreciate and others maybe less so. As it’s an experiment, it won’t be around for forever. The company notes that comment threading will stick around for Premium subscribers until August 14. Just like the initial test, this experiment will only appear on Android and iOS.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.