YouTube Premium's price is going up in yet another country

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are going up in price in South Korea.

Users in the country will see the change in the next billing period.

Last month, YouTube raised Premium prices in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, Germany, Poland, and Turkey. But it appears the company isn’t quite done raising prices just yet. Premium subscriptions for YouTube and YouTube Music will now also be a bit more expensive in South Korea.

On its help page, Google announced that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium prices will increase in South Korea starting on December 8, 2023. However, the company doesn’t say how much the price will now be, only stating that it will go up. Google says users in the country will see the change in their bill during the next payment period.

YouTube’s annual subscription plan in South Korea was initially 10,450 won ($7.95 USD) per month for the web and 14,000 won ($10.65 USD) per month for Android and iOS.

Back in July 2023, Google raised prices in the US for both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music by a few dollars. It’s likely the price increase in South Korea will be similar, adding a few dollars to the previous price.

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Twitch would end its operations in the country. In that case, Twitch said that running its business in South Korea came with “prohibitively high” costs. While the company claimed to take measures to reduce costs, it ultimately decided to leave the country by February 27, 2024.

