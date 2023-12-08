YouTube Premium says the price party is over for grandfathered accounts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Those who previously paid $9.99/month or less for an individual YouTube Premium account will have to pay the $13.99/month price starting in January.

YouTube Premium is informing users with grandfathered accounts that they will have to start paying the new rates for the service starting in January.

9to5Google reports that YouTube is sending out emails to users who are still paying the old Premium subscription prices that the hiked rates will start applying from next month.

Back in July, YouTube increased Premium prices in the US. At the time of the price hike, YouTube gave grandfathered subscribers — those coming from Google Play Music and YouTube Red — time till December before the new prices would start applying to them. It seems time is up for these users now, and they’ll have to start paying the latest YouTube Premium rates soon.

An individual subscription to YouTube Premium now costs $13.99/month, up from the pre-July price of $11.99/month. So grandfathered users who were paying $7.99 or $9.99 per month will have to pay $13.99/month for a Premium subscription come January.

An annual YouTube Premium plan costs $139.99, so you end up saving around $27 if you subscribe yearly instead of paying monthly.

