YouTube now lets you and your friends vote on that road trip playlist

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has announced that it’s slowly rolling out the ability to vote on songs in playlists.

Upvoting a song pushes it up on the playlist, allowing it to be played sooner.

The feature requires you to make an unlisted or public playlist, and anyone with the link can vote on the songs.

YouTube allows users to make collaborative playlists, letting them invite friends and loved ones to craft the ideal soundtrack. Now, the company has revealed that it’s rolling out the ability to vote on songs in playlists too.

YouTube announced on its own platform and on social media that it’s “gradually” rolling out voting on playlists. Upvoting a song on a playlist pushes it up on the list, allowing it to be heard sooner. This voting option is separate from the standard like/dislike buttons.

Keen on trying this out? You’ll need to create a new playlist that’s set to either unlisted or public, and then enable the collaborate toggle. You can then tap the share icon and copy the link to share the playlist with the desired people.

The company noted in a video that “anyone invited” can vote on the songs. This presumably means that anyone with the link can vote on the playlist. So you might want to exercise some caution (e.g. not posting the link publicly) if you don’t want strangers voting on your private party soundtrack.

YouTube has also revealed a demo playlist featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA in case you’re curious to see how this voting feature works. The feature works on both YouTube and YouTube Music.

