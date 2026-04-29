YouTube picture-in-picture is finally rolling out to everyone — here’s who gets what

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is rolling out picture-in-picture to all users globally.

Premium Lite and non-premium users will get access to PiP for long-form, non-music content.

Premium members get PiP for music and non-music content.

The YouTube mobile app has long had a feature that lets you shrink a video to a smaller window, so you can keep watching as you browse elsewhere. Previously, this picture-in-picture feature was only available to US and Premium users. However, that will change soon.

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If you live outside the US, you’ll soon have access to PiP on Android and iOS, regardless of your subscription status. According to the announcement, PiP is “rolling out to all users globally in the coming months.”

There is one caveat that’s worth pointing out. Not all users will have access to the same benefits. Specifically, non-Premium and Premium Lite subscribers will have access to PiP for long-form, non-music content. Meanwhile, Premium members will have access to PiP for music and non-music content.

YouTube notes that if the feature doesn’t work, you may need to update your YouTube app settings or device settings. If you don’t know where to go to turn the feature on or off, you can check out the support page.

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