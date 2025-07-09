Cleaner feeds ahead? YouTube is cracking down on AI slop

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is preparing to update its creator monetization policies.

The change is aimed at curbing revenue generation from “inauthentic” content.

This update could result in less content that viewers consider to be spam.

With the proliferation of AI tools, a growing number of YouTube channels are pumping out low-quality content, often referred to as AI slop. While it’s been an issue for a while, it appears YouTube is about to make a change that could help keep the problem in check.

YouTube is preparing to update its monetization policies for creators. Although the company has yet to update its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) guidelines, TechCrunch has spotted help documentation that outlines the changes to come. Specifically, it explains that creators are required to upload “original” and “authentic” content to earn money.

The update states: In order to monetize as part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), YouTube has always required creators to upload “original” and “authentic” content. On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what “inauthentic” content looks like today.

The change is scheduled to go into effect on July 15, 2025. To assuage concerns that this could impact certain types of content, like reactions or videos that contain clips, YouTube Head of Editorial and Creator Liaison, Rene Ritchie, published a video to clarify what the change means. Ritchie explains that this is just a “minor update” to better identify content that is mass-produced or repetitive, which is ineligible for monetization.

If the channels that produce this low-quality content lose their ability to monetize those videos, there will be less of an incentive to create such content. As a result, this update could help YouTube finally crack down on the spam that’s been flooding the platform.

