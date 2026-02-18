YouTube outage breaks homepage, apps, and YouTube TV (Updated: Fixed)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has acknowledged an issue with the platform, saying its recommendations system is preventing videos from appearing across multiple surfaces.

The company says the homepage is working again, but the broader issue hasn’t been fully resolved yet.

YouTube TV is also experiencing problems due to the wider disruption.

Update: February 17, 2026 (10:31 PM ET): YouTube says it has fixed the issues preventing users from accessing the platform. Everything should be back to normal now. Original article: February 17, 2026 (10:15 PM ET): YouTube users around the world are running into problems tonight, with reports spiking across the main app, the web, and even YouTube TV.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

YouTube has officially acknowledged the issue, saying a problem with its recommendations system is preventing videos from appearing across multiple surfaces, including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids.

According to the company, the homepage has now started working again, but the broader issue hasn’t been fully resolved yet. An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube… The homepage is back, but we’re still working on a full fix. Alongside the recommendation outage, YouTube says it’s also seeing a small number of reports of users being unable to log in to YouTube TV. The company confirmed this is related to the wider YouTube disruption and that a fix is in progress.

On X, YouTube reassured users that it’s actively investigating the problem and will issue an update once it’s resolved.

If you’re having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates: https://t.co/7iTU5S9AgT — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 18, 2026

User reports surged rapidly on Downdetector as YouTube experienced errors worldwide. Around 8 PM ET, more than 300,000 users had reported problems with YouTube across the website and app. Over 8,000 users have also flagged issues with YouTube TV.

Follow