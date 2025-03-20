YouTube may finally let you control audio quality, but only if you pay up (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR According to new code strings in the latest YouTube beta app, YouTube may soon let users adjust audio quality separately from video quality, offering options like Auto, Normal, and High.

The feature appears to be exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers and may not be available for all videos.

Higher audio quality settings may also consume more data.

YouTube is testing a major upgrade that could give users more control over their listening experience. Android Authority has discovered new code strings in the latest YouTube app beta, hinting at an upcoming feature that would allow users to adjust audio quality separately from video quality, a long-requested feature for those frustrated with inconsistent or poor audio in videos.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Currently, changing video resolution on YouTube has no effect on the audio quality of a video. Whether you’re watching in 144p or 4K, YouTube’s audio format, which is displayed as “Opus 251” in Stats for Nerds, remains the same. Opus is an audio coding format and 251 is the name of the codec option, which corresponds to 128kbps variable bitrate 48KHz audio. This means that even if a video looks top-notch, its audio quality depends on the uploader and is fixed by YouTube. Users have no control over it. This can be problematic when videos are uploaded with subpar sound.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority YouTube Stats for Nerds

But that may soon change. We’ve discovered code strings in the latest YouTube beta app revealing references to user-controlled audio quality options, suggesting that YouTube could soon let you choose between different audio bitrates. According to the discovered strings, users may be able to select from the following options: Auto: Likely adjusts the audio quality based on your internet speed.

Likely adjusts the audio quality based on your internet speed. Normal: YouTube’s standard audio quality (possibly the current 128kbps Opus format)

YouTube’s standard audio quality (possibly the current 128kbps Opus format) High: A higher bitrate option, potentially improving clarity. There’s a catch, though: This feature appears to be exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers as per the code strings. Of course, YouTube would want to do this to offer additional perks to paid users. However, it’s possible that the options to select audio quality may not be available for all videos, as the code hints that it could be limited to select content. Moreover, the code also shows that selecting a higher audio-quality stream would eat up more data, as can be expected.

<string name="persistent_audio_quality_auto_description">Adjusts to give you the best listening experience based on your connection</string>

<string name="persistent_audio_quality_auto_label">Auto (recommended)</string>

<string name="persistent_audio_quality_heading">Audio quality</string>

<string name="persistent_audio_quality_high_description">Available for some videos with <b>YouTube Premium</b>. Uses more data.</string>

<string name="persistent_audio_quality_high_label">High</string>

<string name="persistent_audio_quality_normal_description">Uses less data</string>

<string name="persistent_audio_quality_normal_label">Normal</string>

<string name="persistent_settings_quality_title">Quality</string>

We hope we can learn more about these upcoming audio quality options in future YouTube updates. Since the feature is currently buried in the app’s code, there’s no official word on when or if it will be widely released.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

YouTube often tests new features internally before rolling them out to users. If the feature is indeed on the horizon, it could be one of the most significant updates to YouTube’s streaming experience in years.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like