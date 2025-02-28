YouTube Music may start helping you find more albums like the one you're currently enjoying

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is testing a new feature to help you easily discover similar albums.

It could soon add a Recommended carousel to album pages, showing other albums by the same artist and similar albums from the same genre.

YouTube Music appears to be testing the feature with a few users, and it’s not widely available at the moment.

YouTube Music’s algorithm already does a great job of helping you discover new songs based on your unique taste in music. It offers song, artist, and album recommendations, as well as a host of curated playlists right on the home page, making it easy to find your next favorite tune. Now, YouTube Music appears to be testing a new change to help you find albums like the one you’re currently listening to.

If you scroll through an album in the latest stable build of YouTube Music on Android, the app shows a carousel with other versions of the same album. However, according to a user report on Reddit, the app could soon start showing album recommendations in this carousel.

Current album page with Other versions carousel Updated album page with Recommended albums carousel

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the carousel at the bottom of the album page is labeled “Recommended” instead of “Other versions,” and it shows similar albums you may like. In this case, it displays another album by the same artist, along with albums from the same genre. The updated carousel is far more helpful, and we’re sure many users will welcome this change.

Sadly, the Recommended albums carousel is not widely available at the moment. It wasn’t available on our devices, which leads us to believe that YouTube Music is testing the change with a small subset of users before a broader release. We’ll update this post once it’s widely available.

