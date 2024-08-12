YouTube Music now lets you share your personal radio with others

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is rolling out a personal radio that users can pin to their profiles and share with others.

The auto-generated playlist updates every day to reflect users’ latest music listening habits.

Users can also save personal radios to their libraries and download them for offline access.

Music listening has become a social activity for many users, as it helps them bond over songs they mutually enjoy. If you fall into this category of users, you may want to check the YouTube Music app, as Google is rolling out a new personal radio that you can share with your friends.

As Reddit user Rolan_Albarico noted (via 9to5Google), YouTube Music is rolling out a shareable personal radio that users can pin to their profiles. The playlist is automatically generated and should update daily to include your latest streams.

If the new radio has rolled out to your YouTube Music account, you can add it to your library and save it for offline listening. Those who receive your personal radio’s URL can similarly save it to their own libraries.

Given the fierce competition between YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music, these platforms have been learning from and trying to one-up each other. For example, Apple Music has long offered an auto-generated Friends Mix playlist that highlights some of the songs your friends have been listening to.

The new personal radio on YouTube Music features a more comprehensive approach per individual, focusing on one user’s listening habits at a time rather than collecting and mixing a few tracks from each friend. That’s not to mention that Apple’s Friends Mix updates weekly, while that of YouTube Music refreshes every day.

It’s worth noting that the new personal radio on YouTube Music is rolling out slowly. So, if you don’t spot it on your end, you may have to wait until Google activates it for more users.

