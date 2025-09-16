YouTube Music's new features will help you get exclusives from your favorite creators

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music users will soon be able to initiate countdowns for upcoming releases and pre-save an upcoming album or single.

Artists will be able to share “thank you” videos, behind-the-scenes clips, and other content directly with fans.

Top viewers in the US will have access to exclusive merchandise drops from artists.

YouTube Music is working on bringing fans closer to their favorite artists. To accomplish this, the service is launching three new features. One of these features is being tested in a pilot program, another will be out later this year, and the last will arrive in early 2026.

During today’s Made on YouTube event, the company announced a slew of new features for users and creators alike. In terms of YouTube Music, users will have three new features to look forward to. These features include countdowns and pre-saves, exclusive video drops, and exclusive merchandise drops.

If you have ever used Spotify’s Countdown Pages, then the first new YouTube Music feature I mentioned may sound familiar. Countdowns will allow users to view a countdown clock for a new album’s release. This countdown clock will appear on the album detail page, artist detail page, and album shelf. Users will also be able to pre-save an upcoming album or single in advance. There’s no exact date for when this feature will go live, but it’s expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Next up, we have exclusive video drops, which will be available early next year. This feature will allow artists to send you “thank you” videos, behind-the-scenes clips, and other made-for-fans content directly. As YouTube explains, this feature is meant to reward the most dedicated fans.

Last but not least, there are the exclusive merchandise drops. YouTube says it has begun testing a program for top viewers that will give them the opportunity to buy exclusive merchandise from artists. This program is in pilot at the moment and is only available to users in the US. However, YouTube says it will provide an update when it plans to expand the program.

