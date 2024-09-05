Your YouTube Music library may have lost its time-synced lyrics, here’s why

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are unhappy about YouTube Music removing time-synced lyrics from many of their favorite songs.

The reason behind this appears to be the switch from Musixmatch to LyricFind as the primary lyrics provider.

It’s currently unclear whether affected songs will regain their time-synced lyrics anytime soon.

Support for time-synced lyrics has become a standard feature across popular music streaming apps. Services like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music offer a view that displays the relevant verses as they’re sung in real time. Typically, lyrics providers add the necessary timestamps to enable this automatic scrolling behavior. So, due to a shift in providers on YouTube Music, many songs are now losing their time-synced lyrics.

According to a Reddit post and users’ subsequent comments, many songs have lost their time-synced lyrics on YouTube Music. The original poster notes that the lyrics provider for impacted songs has switched from Musixmatch to LyricFind. This suggests that LyricFind may not have added the needed timestamps to its lyrics, consequently disabling the feature on affected tracks.

Android Authority has confirmed that many songs’ lyrics providers have indeed changed, downgrading the lyrics feature in the process. This includes some of the latest trending hits on YouTube Music’s main page — not just older releases.

It’s currently unclear if LyricFind plans to add timestamps to its lyrics’ backend anytime soon. If not, YouTube Music users may be stuck with regular, unsynchronized lyrics — unless the company switches back to Musixmatch or a similar provider.

In the meantime, users will have to scroll through the verses manually when singing along to their favorite tunes. While it sure is an inconvenience, it’s infinitely better than having no lyrics completely — glass half full and all.

