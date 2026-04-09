YouTube Music finally lets you get chatty while listening to albums

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music has rolled out an update that brings a change to Albums.

Albums now have a comment section, like individual songs and podcasts.

Whether you hate them or love them, comments are a core part of the YouTube experience. That’s not just the case for the YouTube app; it’s also true for YouTube Music. And now there’s one more place where you can share your thoughts in the Music app.

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YouTube Music has recently rolled out an update that has brought a change to Albums. Now, when you go into an album, you’ll see a new icon to the right of the play button. Tapping on that icon will open up a comments section, allowing you to see what others think about the collection of music you’re listening to. Previously, you could only see a list of songs on this screen.

What's the biggest change you want for YouTube Music? 1664 votes Improved music discovery 17 % Filter out podcasts 9 % High-quality audio formats 38 % Redesigned Android app 20 % Dedicated desktop app 10 % Other (let us know in the comments) 7 %

This isn’t the first instance of comments on the platform. For example, you’ll find a comment section on individual songs, as well as on podcasts. However, this is the first time comments have been available in an album.

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