YouTube Music is getting flooded with AI slop, and paid users are fuming

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some YouTube Music users have reported that their recommendations are increasingly packed with unwanted AI-generated tracks.

Complaints on Reddit show that thumbs-down and “Not interested” barely help, with the same synthetic artists resurfacing across mixes and autoplay.

The persistent invasion of fake artists could drive frustrated listeners to cancel subscriptions.

YouTube Music is facing a problem that challenges the main reason people pay for music streaming. Instead of offering carefully chosen recommendations, the service is apparently showing more AI-generated tracks that listeners never wanted, and even long-time subscribers are getting frustrated.

The complaints have been piling up on Reddit, where a YouTube Music user said their recommendations are being flooded with AI slop (via PiunikaWeb). These tracks usually come from unknown artists with huge catalogs and generic titles. The user said much of their recommended playlists are now filled with this content.

What makes the situation more frustrating is how persistent these tracks are. Tapping “Not interested” or thumbs-down doesn’t seem to solve the problem. At best, it removes a single song, but similar AI-generated tracks quickly take its place.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In some cases, users say the same synthetic artists continue to appear across different mixes and autoplay sessions. For people who pay for a premium service, this feels like the company isn’t delivering what was promised.

Like other streaming services, YouTube Music uses algorithms to suggest new songs and keep people listening. Now that generative AI makes it easy to create music quickly, the platform is filled with tracks that meet upload rules but don’t have the depth or personality of music made by people.

What’s frustrating is that this problem could be avoided. Users often say that other music services are more open about AI-generated content. Some say Spotify has had similar issues, while others think Apple Music is much better. Deezer has even started tagging or managing AI-generated tracks.

In contrast, YouTube Music doesn’t give listeners an easy way to filter out or avoid AI-generated music.

Right now, the only solution is to carefully manage your own playlists. Some users are so frustrated that they’re considering switching to other services or creating offline music libraries to regain control.

Follow