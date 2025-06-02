YouTube is gamifying livestream engagement with this new test

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing out a new leaderboard for livestreams.

This leaderboard will show the top 50 most engaged viewers on that channel.

The top three viewers will earn a badge next to their name.

Viewers can also opt out of the test by going into Settings.

YouTube is working on a way to boost audience engagement during livestreams. Its solution aims to gamify engagement by introducing a new leaderboard.

YouTube is running a test that will bring an engagement leaderboard to some creators’ livestreams. According to the announcement, this leaderboard will show the top 50 most engaged viewers on that channel. Viewers will be able to earn points by engaging (e.g. comments, super chats, etc.) during a stream, and they’ll see the points they earned through a crown icon at the top of the chat. The post doesn’t clarify if some types of engagement are worth more points than others.

You’ll be able to see the top 50 leaderboard by clicking on the crown icon. You’ll also be able to earn a little something if you land in one of the top three spots. As YouTube explains, “The top three viewers on the leaderboard will earn a badge, which appears next to their name on live streams.”

Of course, there will probably be viewers who don’t want their names appearing on this leaderboard. It seems the company has accounted for this possibility. If you want to opt out of this experiment, you’ll have to go into YouTube Settings and select “Turn off leaderboard participation.”

This experiment is only being tested on a small group of users, according to YouTube. So you may not even see this new leaderboard. However, the company says it does plan to expand the test later on.

