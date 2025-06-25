YouTube is introducing a new age restriction next month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube will raise the minimum age to livestream from 13 to 16 starting July 22.

13–15-year-olds can still appear in streams, but only with an adult visibly present.

Live chat may be disabled or streams removed if underage users appear alone.

Back in February, Google announced it would start using machine learning to estimate users’ real ages on YouTube, aiming to catch people who lie about their date of birth. The platform now looks to tightening the screws even further with new age-based restrictions on livestreaming.

Starting July 22, users must be at least 16 to go live on YouTube. Previously, anyone 13 and up could stream if they met other eligibility requirements. According to a newly updated Help page, the change is part of YouTube’s broader efforts to protect minors, and it comes with additional limitations for teen creators who still appear in live content.

While 13 to 15-year-olds can still appear in livestreams, they must be visibly accompanied by an adult. If not, live chat may be disabled or the stream removed. Teens can also go live from their own channel, but only if an adult is added as a channel manager, starts the stream via YouTube’s Live Control Room, and is actively present on camera.

These new measures build on YouTube’s existing child safety efforts, such as supervised accounts and restricted content for Made for Kids channels. The company also emphasizes privacy tips for young users, like keeping personal information off camera and using moderation tools to manage live chat.

The YouTube age changes may make it harder for younger creators to build a following. While this could be frustrating news to those affected, YouTube appears to be putting online safety front and center.

