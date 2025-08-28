Send some love to these great Android Authority channels with YouTube hype

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube’s “hype” feature is now live in 39 countries, including the US.

Videos will now have a dedicated hype button that sits under the media player.

Users can filter their Home feed with the new hyped category.

There are countless creators on YouTube, which can make it difficult for smaller channels to get the kind of attention their videos deserve. Especially when you factor in the giant multi-million subscriber channels that tend to crowd out everyone else. If you have ever felt like helping a smaller channel cut through the noise, YouTube rolled out a solution last year called “hype,” but it was initially only available in a handful of countries. Now that feature is finally expanding to more markets, including the US.

YouTube has announced the global expansion of hype. Its channel-promoting feature has now gone live in 39 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and India. In addition to the expansion, YouTube has also rolled out a few new features to make hype easier to use.

If you’re unfamiliar with hype, it’s something that viewers can use to help their favorite creators who have less than 500,000 subscribers get more eyeballs on their videos. In turn, the increased attention can help that channel grow by connecting to new audiences. Viewers can hype up to three videos a week, and each earned hype point brings that video closer to ending up on a ranked leaderboard that can be found in the Explore menu.

For example, if you like our content, you could help out our second YouTube channel, Android Authority 2, and the recently launched C. Scott Brown channel by giving them some hype. The videos you hype will appear in your hyped list. And with enough hype points, those videos can appear in the top 100 list for the most hyped videos from the week.

As mentioned earlier, YouTube is also making hype easier to use. There will now be a dedicated hype button sitting under the media player. When you hype a video, it will get a “hyped” badge that will be seen across YouTube. You can also get alerted when a video you hyped is close to getting on the leaderboard. Last but not least, YouTube says the most dedicated fans can earn a hype star badge of their own to share with others.

