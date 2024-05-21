YouTube now lets you create 30-second Dream Track instrumentals

YouTube frequently tests new features for the site that range anywhere from UI changes to AI tools and everything in between. The video platform’s most recent test involves the latter, with a new option for Dream Track.

YouTube first debuted Dream Track back in November 2023. It is one of the platform’s many AI experiments, with this particular experiment allowing users to create 30-second soundtracks for Shorts featuring artists like Demi Levato, Papoose, T-Pain, and John Legend. Once an artist is selected, an AI-generated voice of that artist is created for the creator to use in their Short.

The latest update to Dream Track will now let creators generate 30-second instrumentals. As YouTube explains:

Now, creators in the new experiment group can enter English-only text prompts + select a music genre (pop, hip hop, country, etc.) to generate 30-second, non-looping instrumental soundtracks.

This isn’t the only AI tool to come to YouTube this month. Just a couple of weeks ago, the platform rolled out a “Jump Ahead” feature for YouTube Premium subscribers. The feature lets you skip to the best parts of a video by combining user data and AI to predict what you’d like to watch.