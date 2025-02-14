Hate AI in Shorts? You might start seeing more of it thanks to YouTube's latest feature

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is harnessing the power of AI to help users generate video clips for their Shorts.

The new feature uses DeepMind’s latest video generation model, Veo 2.

You can use it to generate video backgrounds for your shorts or clips to add to the main video.

YouTube is using AI in creative ways to help creators push more content and reach a wider audience. In addition to a tool to automatically dub videos into other languages, the platform introduced a Dream Screen feature last year that lets users generate cool backgrounds for YouTube Shorts with a simple text prompt. Now, it is taking things up a notch with a massive Dream Screen upgrade.

With its latest Dream Screen update, YouTube says users can generate standalone video clips for Shorts. The feature utilizes Google DeepMind’s newest video generation model, Veo 2, which can generate “state-of-the-art, high-quality videos in a wide range of subjects and styles that better match your vision.”

YouTube claims that Veo 2 can generate videos faster than before and better understands real-world physics and human movement to deliver more detailed and realistic content. Users can even specify a style, lens, or cinematic effect to match the rest of their footage or give their Shorts a more dramatic look.

Creators can use this capability to either add a video background to their Shorts or generate clips to add to the main video. To do the former, navigate to the Green Screen option in the Shorts camera, select Dream Screen, enter a prompt, and select an image. If you want to create a clip instead, you can choose the Add option in the Shorts camera, select Create, input your prompt, select an image, and then choose the desired length.

All video clips generated using the feature are watermarked using SynthID and feature clear labels indicating that they are AI-generated creations. The feature is rolling out to users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and YouTube plans to expand to more regions in the future.

