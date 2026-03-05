More YouTube users can now try out direct messaging in the app

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Previously only available in Poland and Ireland, it is now available in 31 countries.

Did you know that the YouTube mobile app previously had a direct messaging (DM) feature? It was introduced in 2017, but the plug was pulled two years later. Recently, YouTube gave DMs a second shot through a limited experiment back in November. Now the company is ramping up that experiment to include more users.

The YouTube team (via PiunikaWeb) has announced that it is expanding November’s experiment to more countries. Initially, the test only included Poland and Ireland; now it covers 31 countries in total. This expansion keeps the experiment exclusively in Europe, so US users are still getting left out in the cold.

Here are all the markets where messaging is currently available:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

As a refresher, if you’re 18 or older and signed into your YouTube account, this experiment will let you message other users and share videos directly in the YouTube app. You can also extend an invite to your friends and share with them after they accept the invite. A notification will alert you if the invite has been accepted.

