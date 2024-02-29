The handy YouTube Create app is now in the US

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR The YouTube Create app is now available in additional markets, including the US.

This app lets you easily capture and edit YouTube Shorts or longer videos on your Android phone.

YouTube launched the YouTube Create app back in September 2023, but it was only available in a few countries. Now, the editing app has landed in additional countries, including the US.

YouTube announced the news in a blog post, confirming that YouTube Create is now available in 13 more countries. Check out the full list of supported countries below.

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Ireland Netherlands

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

YouTube Create lets you edit Shorts and longer YouTube videos on your Android phone. You can also choose to capture videos via the app for a more seamless experience.

The app also brings features like transitions that automatically match to the background music, auto-caption functionality, and an Audio Cleanup tool to remove background noise.

Google notes that YouTube Create requires an Android phone with at least 4GB of RAM. Many phones on the market, including recent mid-range devices, offer at least 4GB of RAM. But there are still older devices and recent low-end phones (e.g. Galaxy A04e and Redmi A2) that don’t meet this criteria.

Comments