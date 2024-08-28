YouTube now lets creators turn their expertise into income with 'Courses'

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has launched a new “Courses” feature, allowing creators to organize and monetize educational content as structured programs.

Creators can offer these courses for free or with a one-time fee, enhancing revenue opportunities.

The rollout is gradual, and creators can check their eligibility through YouTube Studio on desktop.

YouTube is introducing a new feature called “Courses,” designed to help creators share structured educational content directly through their channels. Initially announced in 2022 and tested with a select group of creators, this feature is now being rolled out more broadly, offering a new way for creators to both engage their audience and generate revenue.

Available through YouTube Studio on desktop, Courses allows creators to curate multi-lesson courses, complete with quizzes and dedicated discussion sections. These courses can be offered for free or at a one-time fee, providing an additional avenue for creators to monetize their content and expertise.

YouTube is keen on promoting these courses, promising prominent placement. Courses will be distinguished with a special badge across the platform, including search results, channel pages, and “watch next” recommendations. They’ll also be featured in a dedicated tab on channel pages and may even be showcased on a centralized Courses page on YouTube.

YouTube has also introduced a system to track viewer progress. An information panel on the course playlist page will provide details about the course length and track viewers’ progress, offering a clear overview of how much of the course they’ve completed. As viewers complete all videos in a course, they will earn a badge that appears in their “You” tab.

The process for creating a course is simple: creators can access YouTube Studio on desktop, click on “Create,” then “New Course,” and input the course details, similar to what you would do for a new YouTube video. While course creation is currently limited to desktop, creators have the flexibility to upload individual videos through mobile and add them to courses later on desktop.

YouTube is rolling this out gradually, so don’t panic if you don’t see it right away. If you’re eager to dive in, check YouTube Studio on desktop to see if the “New Course” option is available under the Create menu.

