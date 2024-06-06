YouTube is making some important changes for gun-related videos

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Starting June 18, 2024, YouTube will age-restrict videos revolving around homemade guns, requiring viewers to be at least 18.

The company will also completely ban certain videos demonstrating how to remove firearm safety devices.

Repeated violations of these upcoming policies could get your YouTube channel terminated.

YouTube hosts all sorts of video content, from TV shows to documentaries, tutorials, and vlogs. Naturally, Google has put some guidelines in place to help keep sensitive and illegal content off its platform. Through an upcoming policy change, YouTube will tighten its rules, further restricting gun-related videos on its website.

As of June 18, 2024, YouTube is tightening its firearms policy (via Engadget) and enforcing some new rules. Moving forward, videos revolving around homemade guns, automatic firearms, and relevant accessories will be age-restricted to those aged 18 years and older. Additionally, YouTube will completely ban videos demonstrating how to remove firearm safety devices. In a statement to Engadget, YouTube spokesperson Javier Hernandez wrote:

“These updates to our firearms policy are part of our continued efforts to maintain policies that reflect the current state of content on YouTube. For example, 3D printing has become more readily available in recent years so we’re expanding our restrictions on content involving homemade firearms. We regularly review our guidelines and consult with outside experts to make sure we are drawing the line at the right place.”

The upcoming changes build upon YouTube’s existing firearms policy, which bans videos teaching how to manufacture weapons. The company also age-restricts videos of guns being fired to adult viewers. Once the updated policy goes into effect, those violating it will receive warnings and have their content removed. Expectedly, repeated violations could result in the termination of the YouTube channel.

