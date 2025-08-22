Search results for

YouTube's new integration lets you discover live concerts nearby, with a sweet Premium perk

Rolling out first on YouTube, this new feature will make it much easier to discover concert dates for your favorite artists.
10 minutes ago

YouTube on smartphone stock photo 16
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • YouTube has partnered with Bandsintown to bring concert listings and notifications for nearby shows on the platform.
  • While the new concert discovery integration has also been announced for YouTube Music, it’s actually rolling out first on YouTube.
  • Bandsintown users also get an exclusive bonus in the form of a free two-month trial of YouTube Premium.

YouTube is making it easier for fans of live music to discover upcoming concerts. While the new concert discovery integration has been announced for YouTube Music, it’s actually rolling out first on YouTube. Through its partnership with Bandsintown, YouTube will now let users see upcoming shows directly while watching videos, Shorts, or browsing official artist channels.

The feature brings live concert listings and tour dates straight to YouTube, along with notifications for nearby shows. Later this year, it will expand to YouTube Music to show events on artist pages and the home screen.

YouTube Bandsintown
Bandsintown

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is the featured artist for the launch of this integration. Her tour dates will now be visible to her YouTube subscribers and Bandsintown followers.

With over 700,000 artists and 65,000 venues worldwide providing data, this integration will tap into a massive live music catalog. So if you’re a YouTube user, discovering your next live concert just got much easier.

News
YouTube
