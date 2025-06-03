YouTube confirms Android app bug affecting navigation bar

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has confirmed a bug in its Android app that is causing buttons in the bottom navigation bar to disappear for some users.

Google says the issue is currently limited to Android users in the US, but users in Europe, India, and elsewhere are also reporting the same problem.

The company hasn’t issued a fix yet, but has said it’s actively investigating the problem.

YouTube has acknowledged a bug affecting the navigation bar in its Android app. In a recent community post, the company confirmed that some users are seeing missing buttons at the bottom of the screen, including Subscriptions, Notifications, and Library.

According to YouTube’s community post, the bug is currently limited to Android users in the United States, including YouTube Premium subscribers. The company says its teams are actively investigating the issue.

“We’re aware some of you are experiencing issues with the navigation bar for the YouTube App… Our teams are actively investigating this issue!” the company wrote in a community post.

Meanwhile, comments under YouTube’s update suggest that the problem might be more widespread than the company is suggesting. Users in several other countries, including Germany, Spain, Poland, India, and others, are reporting that the issue extends beyond the US.

As of now, Google hasn’t issued any updates expanding the scope of the bug or offering a fix. The company has promised to provide updates through the original community thread.