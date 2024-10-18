Famous YouTuber reply to you? It might not be them

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is currently testing a new feature that uses AI to generate comment reply suggestions for creators.

These suggestions will mimic each creator’s individual tone and style.

The feature is currently being rolled out to a small group of creators.

YouTube has started rolling out a new feature that utilizes AI to suggest comment replies for creators. This development comes amidst a flurry of recent updates aimed at enhancing YouTube’s appeal to creators, including increased YouTube Shorts lengths and a redesigned “Community” tab replacing the traditional comments section in YouTube Studio.

Last month, YouTube initially revealed its plans to introduce AI-enhanced comment reply suggestions designed to reflect a creator’s unique style and tone. Earlier this week, Team YouTube provided further clarification on the functionality of this feature in a support thread.

The platform confirmed it is actively experimenting with these AI-enhanced reply suggestions, aiming to simplify and streamline creator-viewer interactions. These suggestions, which will appear in either the Comments or Community tab depending on the creator’s Studio version, are powered by AI and tailored to mimic the creator’s individual communication style.

YouTube already offers basic reply suggestions for creators, but they’re typically pretty boring — things like, “Thank you” or “Glad you liked it.” But with these new AI-enhanced replies, the goal is to capture the creator’s unique voice so fans feel like they’re actually getting a personalized response.

Although we don’t know the exact details yet, Google’s Gemini AI probably plays a pivotal role in this feature. By analyzing a creator’s video content, Gemini could potentially discern their characteristic tone, language, and even humor, enabling the generation of personalized reply suggestions.

It’s a bold move, and if done right, it could make interactions with creators feel a whole lot more genuine — even if it’s an AI doing the heavy lifting. Of course, creators still have the option to edit these suggestions or simply ignore them and reply on their own. But let’s be honest — if the AI really nails their tone, who wouldn’t use it?

The feature is currently rolling out to a small group of creators, with a broader rollout expected in the future. So, if your favorite YouTuber suddenly seems way more chatty in the comments, don’t be surprised if they’ve quietly handed over the reins to their digital doppelganger.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments