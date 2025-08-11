YouTube is expanding its powerful new search feature to more Premium users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s AI-powered search results carousel is rolling out to more Premium users in the US.

According to the updated YouTube Premium page for experimental new features, the AI-powered search results carousel will be available until August 20.

Google may decide to expand access to the feature once the testing period ends.

YouTube is expanding access to its experimental AI-powered search results carousel to more Premium subscribers, though the feature still appears to be limited to users in the United States.

Google first announced its AI-powered search results carousel for YouTube Premium subscribers in the US back in June. Now, according to YouTube’s New Features page for Premium users, the feature is available on both iOS and Android until August 20, after which the company may consider a wider rollout.

How it works

YouTube

The AI-powered search results carousel appears at the top of certain search results to help users discover content more efficiently. For specific types of queries, particularly those related to shopping, travel, or local activities, the carousel showcases a row of relevant videos accompanied by brief AI-generated topic descriptions.

For instance, searching for “Best beaches in Hawaii” might present a curated set of videos with quick summaries, allowing viewers to jump straight to relevant content without scrolling through the entire results page.

The experimental feature is available only in the YouTube mobile app, supports English-language videos, and doesn’t appear for every query. If you want to try it out, you can opt in by heading to this page. The feature currently works only within the United States, but if testing goes well, YouTube may expand the AI-powered discovery tool to more regions after the trial concludes later this month.

