YouTube is testing AI-generated quizzes to check if you learnt something new

YouTube is one of the most used apps on our phones. The service became this popular on the back of creators creating all sorts of content. For a good chunk of YouTube’s userbase, the platform is an easy way to learn something new, whether it be a new craft or a programming language, or just finding out how to tie a tie in 30 seconds or solving a Rubik’s cube in 10. YouTube hopes you’ve learned something new, and the platform is now experimenting with AI-generated quizzes for the same.

YouTube’s test features and experiments page was updated recently to share more information about the use of AI in these quizzes. A small percentage of viewers will see AI-generated quizzes on the YouTube mobile app’s Home feed on Android and iOS. These quizzes will test your understanding of a subject covered in an educational video you have recently watched.

If you choose to participate in the quiz, the recently watched video that prompted the quiz will be linked under it, so you can easily navigate back to learn more about the topic.