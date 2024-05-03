YouTube is testing an AI tool to help creators brainstorm their next video

Just like with the rest of Google’s products, YouTube has been rolling out new AI features to help enhance the platform. Many of these features have been experiments so far, and the latest test being released today aims to help creators come up with new ideas for content.

On the YouTube support page , the company has announced that it is testing a generative AI content inspiration tool for creators. Just as it sounds, the tool is designed to help YouTube creators brainstorm ideas for what to share on their channel next. Google also says the tool can be used to help creators understand their audience better and create videos faster.

To achieve this, the tool will help generate ideas for three things. According to the firm, these include:

What kinds of content/topics your viewers want to see more of

Fresh angles for creative content you haven’t made in the past and could explore creating

Outlines/talking points to jump start your creative process

If you’re a creator and want to try out this tool for yourself, it looks like you’ll have to hope that you’re one of the lucky few selected for the experiment. The tech giant says the test is only rolling out to a small number of channels that publish videos in English. However, Google has left the door open for expansion, stating that it will provide an update on plans to expand the test.