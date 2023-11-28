Google's ad-blocker crackdown may be changing how people are using YouTube

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Data shows Google’s attempts to force people to watch YouTube ads are having an effect on user behavior.

22% of users surveyed said the crackdown is more likely to make them use an ad-blocker.

16% of users surveyed claim they’ll spend less time on the platform.

Ever since YouTube imposed its crackdown on ad-blockers, users have been pretty vocal about their disdain for ads on the platform. Now, new data shows how that crackdown is affecting the behavior of the site’s users.

Data security and privacy website All About Cookies reportedly surveyed 1,000 YouTube users. In that survey, users were able to select multiple options from a list of six choices that included: I’m more likely to want to use an ad-blocker

I’ll probably spend less time on YouTube

I’ll look for ad-free alternatives to YouTube

I’m more likely to pay for YouTube Premium

I’m less likely to try to use an ad-blocker

No change The outlet found that the crackdown has made 22% of users more likely to use an ad-blocker. It also found that 16% of users plan to spend less time on the platform, while 15% are looking for alternatives to replace the website.

Only 12% said that YouTube’s measures have made them more likely to purchase a YouTube Premium subscription. At the same time, 11% said the crackdown had discouraged them from using an ad-blocker. However, 44% said the crackdown won’t change how they currently use YouTube.

Speaking of YouTube Premium, a majority of the people who were surveyed said they would not be willing to pay for an ad-free YouTube experience. However, that’s not the case for everyone, as some were willing to pay certain amounts. It appears 23% were willing to pay $5 or less, 14% were willing to pay $10 or less, 9% were willing to pay $20 or less, and 2% were willing to pay $20 or more.

When it comes to this issue, it’s clear people are willing to go out of their way to search for a better ad-blocker that can sneak past YouTube’s ban. Some people are even willing to pay for that more advanced ad-blocker. This makes us wonder: Would you rather pay for an ad-blocker that works on YouTube than pay for YouTube Premium? Let us know in the poll below.

Would you rather pay for an ad blocker that works on YouTube than pay for YouTube Premium? 976 votes Yes 76 % No 24 %

