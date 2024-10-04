YouTube's recent wave of bans is the result of a bug, and a fix is underway

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has acknowledged that it accidentally removed several channels for allegedly violating its spam and deceptive practices policy.

Affected users are not able to watch videos or listen to music on the platform and have also lost access to paid subscriptions.

YouTube is aware of the issue and is currently working on reinstating all channels.

YouTube recently removed multiple channels for allegedly violating its spam and deceptive practices policy, causing widespread concern among users. The removal prevented users from accessing their YouTube account to watch videos or listen to music on YouTube Music. Thankfully, YouTube has acknowledged that it erroneously removed the affected channels and is currently working on rectifying its mistake.

YouTube confirmed the issue in a recent post on its support forum, highlighting that the removal has also impacted users’ ability to access their YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music subscriptions and removed playlists and other saved content. Fortunately, a fix is underway and users should soon regain access to their channels, paid subscriptions, and saved content.

The post adds that affected users might not see playlists and saved content immediately after their channel is reinstated. However, it reassures that “this is just a delay and all your content will soon be restored.” YouTube has not revealed what led to this error, but we expect the platform to share more details once it’s done reinstating all removed channels.

