Frustrated with YouTube videos stuck at 144p? A fix is here

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Users recently experienced an issue where YouTube videos defaulted to low resolutions like 144p or 360p despite having sufficient internet speeds.

Manually switching to higher resolutions caused constant buffering.

Google has since fixed the problem, as confirmed by a silent update on YouTube’s help page. All impacted platforms have now returned to normal streaming behavior.

YouTube users recently encountered a strange bug in which the video stream would default to low resolutions like 144p and 360p, even when the user’s internet speed is more than sufficient. If the user manually switched to a higher resolution like 1080p, constant buffering would result despite the connection not being a problem. YouTube had acknowledged the issue and was working on a fix. Thankfully, the issue now seems to be fixed.

Google employees have silently updated the YouTube help page for this issue, mentioning that it is now fixed. All streaming is said to have returned to normal.

The issue was experienced on iOS, desktops, and smart TVs. I checked across all three platforms, and video streams have started functioning normally. Android phones and tablets were unaffected by the bug, so they continue to function normally, too.

Is YouTube’s video stream quality fixed for you? Are you still experiencing a poor stream or buffering issues? Let us know in the comments below!

