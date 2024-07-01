You can now use two Google Keep accounts simultaneously on your Android tablet

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Keep on Android tablets and foldables now supports using multiple accounts in different app instances.

The feature is currently rolling out to Google Workspace accounts, as well as personal ones.

It’s currently unclear when (and if) this new addition will expand to iPads, too.

Last year, Google Keep rolled out support for multiple app instances on large-screen Android devices. This allows tablet and foldable phone users to open two different Google Keep windows side-by-side. To supercharge the feature, Google is now baking multi-account support into it, making the app even more capable on compatible Android tablets and foldables.

Google announced through a blog post that it’s rolling out multi-account support to its Keep app on compatible Android devices. Prior to this change, Android tablet and foldable phone users were limited to two instances of the same Google Keep account at a time. The company explains:

“To take this a step further, we’re now allowing multiple accounts to be used at the same time on the same device in Keep. Having two windows open side-by-side enables better insight into your notes and gives you more ways to work with, display, and organize your content across multiple accounts.”

The feature will undoubtedly upgrade multitasking on compatible Android devices, as users can now simultaneously work with multiple Google Keep accounts.

To use the new Google Keep feature, ensure that your app is up-to-date on your compatible Android device. The company is currently rolling it out to Google Workspace customers on the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, as well as personal accounts.

While iPadOS supports multiple app instances, Google Keep hasn’t updated its iPad app to adopt that. It’s yet to be seen whether Google will bring this handy addition to Apple’s tablets down the road.

