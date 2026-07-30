Yahoo Weather gets a facelift and a sense of humor

TL;DR Yahoo has revamped its Weather app.

The app has been improved with smarter forecasts, faster and more responsive weather tracking, and deeper insights.

Yahoo has also partnered with Kyle Cooke for a comedic in-app experience.

If you want to know what the weather is going to be like for the next several days, there are countless weather apps available on the Google Play Store. While most of these apps tend to focus on features and accuracy to set themselves apart, Yahoo’s refreshed app is taking a different approach to capture your attention.

Yahoo has announced the launch of a new app experience on Yahoo Weather. The revamped app includes redesigned forecasts that feature a new daily narrative. According to the company, the daily narrative is meant to provide context around changing conditions, minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts, and personalized notifications.

In addition to smarter forecasts, maps and radar are said to be faster and more responsive. This enhancement includes new future radar; tappable, customizable widgets for severe weather alerts; and the ability to track multiple saved locations. On top of that, Yahoo has thrown in expanded insights for air quality, pollen, UV, wind, humidity, visibility, and moon phase information.

As mentioned earlier, Yahoo is taking a different approach to standing out from the crowd. This comes in the form of a partnership with reality TV star and entrepreneur Kyle Cooke. Cooke will play the role of Weatherboy, letting you know if today is a good day to party or not based on the weather. The comedic, daily forecast segment is an in-app experience meant to bring levity to checking the weather.

“Checking the weather is one of the most universal daily habits, but few people would describe the experience as fun,” said Josh Line, chief marketing officer at Yahoo. “We wanted to change that. Kyle’s humor and love of a good time made him the perfect person to help us reimagine what a forecast can be: not just useful, but something you actually look forward to checking.”

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