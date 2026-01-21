Is Yahoo Mail down for you? You're not alone

Are you unable to access your Yahoo Mail account this morning? Don’t worry, everyone else is in the same boat today. It appears that AOL is currently experiencing an outage and that outage has taken down Yahoo’s services.

Over on DownDetector, there’s a large spike of reports suggesting that AOL, Yahoo, and Yahoo Mail are all down. It appears that the issue began at around 9:00 AM ET this morning. Reports have swelled to over 7,000 for Yahoo Mail, while there are over 4,000 reports for AOL, and over 14,000 reports for Yahoo. Right now, if you try to access your Yahoo Mail account, you’ll be greeted by a mostly blank page with a message that reads “Edge: Too Many Requests.”