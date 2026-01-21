Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Is Yahoo Mail down for you? You're not alone
20 minutes ago
- AOL appears to be experiencing an outage.
- The outage has taken down Yahoo and Yahoo Mail as well.
Are you unable to access your Yahoo Mail account this morning? Don’t worry, everyone else is in the same boat today. It appears that AOL is currently experiencing an outage and that outage has taken down Yahoo’s services.
Over on DownDetector, there’s a large spike of reports suggesting that AOL, Yahoo, and Yahoo Mail are all down. It appears that the issue began at around 9:00 AM ET this morning. Reports have swelled to over 7,000 for Yahoo Mail, while there are over 4,000 reports for AOL, and over 14,000 reports for Yahoo. Right now, if you try to access your Yahoo Mail account, you’ll be greeted by a mostly blank page with a message that reads “Edge: Too Many Requests.”
This outage came suddenly, so there’s not a whole lot of information at the moment. As such, we’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when these services come back online.
