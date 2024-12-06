One of Google’s biggest rivals has a new Android launcher, but is it any good?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

You’re spoiled for choice when shopping for a new Android launcher. From smaller players like Kvaesitso and Niagara to industry heavies like Nova Launcher, there are many alternatives to stock options, and this number is steadily growing. The latest entry comes from one of Google’s biggest rivals, Yahoo, with its eponymous Yahoo Launcher.

The web services company is no stranger to the launcher space. A decade ago, it purchased Aviate, an app brimming with promise thanks to its unique, contextually aware design. It would automatically alter its app recommendations based on the time of day or location, making it far easier to find what you need. It was well before its time, but unlike Aviate, Yahoo Launcher feels a decidedly limp effort.

Yahoo Launcher is a real looker

I will give praise where it’s due: Yahoo Launcher is simple to set up and gorgeous to look at. After a brief setup tutorial guiding me through icon settings, permissions, and favorite app selections, I was met with a clean, polished home screen. The icons in the apps list and home screen dock are sharp and colorful, not stretched in odd proportions like many launchers tend to do.

A pleasant gray/dark blue theme runs through the launcher, laced with purple Yahoo accents and clean lines. Adding to its appeal, Yahoo Launcher hosts a variety of preinstalled wallpapers across eight categories that all really pop. I like how Yahoo is making it easy to set up an attractive home screen.

As hinted at, Yahoo is still a web services company, so search remains a core feature of its launcher. Using the bottom search bar below the dock, you can search for apps and generic search terms via Yahoo’s broader web search powers and complete everyday math problems. There’s a glimmer of a more feature-filled system here, and I would love to see a more Arc Search, answer engine approach to queries in the future.

Some device-specific search results are broken down into smaller components — Settings, for instance, produced sub-results for Apps and Modify system settings. I’m unsure why these two were highlighted; I couldn’t tweak these results either. Tapping the bar also presents a list of trending searches for direct paths to news items, but tapping on any of these readies the default browser rather than loading within the launcher window itself. This additional step, which will become common across the launcher, is pretty clunky but functional nonetheless.

Swipe up to access the app list Swipe left to access the news feed

For those used to swiping left to access Google’s news feed, Yahoo Launcher offers a similar screen with a bright current weather and forecast widget and a feed reader-like list of top stories and blurbs from various sources. There’s no way to adjust the sources displayed. You have to put up with whatever Yahoo Launcher wants to show you. Tapping these articles, once again, opens the default browser.

Performance? What performance?

While Yahoo Launcher has the makings of a decent Android launcher, it all falls apart once you try using it. Nailing the aesthetics is one thing, but the app fails to offer reliable functionality and utility.

I admit that the Galaxy A51 test bed I’m using isn’t the most powerful device by 2024 standards, but far bulkier launchers like Nova run just fine on it. Yahoo Launcher, on the other hand, chugs along like an ice cream truck powered by its own supply. It requires long, successive breaths before recognizing a swipe, tap, or long press. I never felt sure that the launcher would acknowledge my input, and when it did, it would need a further moment or two to comprehend what I demanded. Scrolling is another chore, jittering along as if it has to refresh its app list every time you move a finger. Sure, apps are launched swiftly enough, but that’s something I’d expect from any launcher, let alone one made by a tech giant.

Notice the Camera icon? Now it's gone.

I’ve seen others on the Play Store listing using the Galaxy S24 Ultra complaining about performance. There’s simply no excuse.

The widget selection screen also deserves to be mentioned here, which is, in a word, borked. You can long-press the home screen to access a widget list. However, tapping and dragging a widget to the home screen is futile. I was never quite sure whether a widget was actually pinned to the home screen. When I could confirm this, it would simply not display any valid information, nor could it be resized. Navigating away, the widget would then disappear, only to reappear at a later date. It’s baffling and bizarre.

There’s other evidence of its rusty condition, from the bare minimum settings available to how app icons disappear after you access their long-press menu.

Suggesting that some optimization work is required would be a huge understatement. While I have no doubt the launcher team will address these issues in due course, I don’t understand why this launcher wasn’t released as a beta. It sure feels unready for the big time. That said, plenty of prerelease software is far more stable than this.

Perhaps after a few versions to fix pressing issues and expand its settings a little more, Yahoo Launcher may be a great option for those who value aesthetics. Right now, there’s a host of alternative launchers that are far more capable and complete than Yahoo’s. I’m glad to see this old Google rival back in the launcher game, but the rust is apparent.

