Lowest price alert: Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector drops to $198.87 for Black Friday

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s the time of the year when finding a great deal is as exciting as enjoying the product itself. If you’ve been considering getting a projector to take your movie nights up several notches, then the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector might just catch your attention. As part of the Black Friday specials, this projector is now priced at just $198.87, a neat 39% off its original price of $329.99. This offer matches the lowest price ever, so it has never been cheaper. Yaber T2 Projector for $198.87 (39% off)

The Yaber T2 packs in a lot of features in a compact design. It delivers a native 1,080p resolution with a brightness of about 450 ANSI lumens, ensuring your outdoor movie nights are as vivid as they are indoors. With JBL-powered dual 8W speakers and Dolby Audio, the sound quality complements the visual experience. Additionally, the two-way Bluetooth feature allows the projector to function as a 16W Hi-Fi speaker or connect with external speakers.

A key highlight is its built-in rechargeable battery, offering 2.5 hours of video playback, which is fantastic for an evening under the stars. The projector also supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes with several smart usability features like auto-focus, auto-keystone correction, and for those who love streaming, it’s capable of connecting through a Google TV dongle for apps like Netflix or Disney+. With such features, the Yaber T2 is a versatile addition to any get-together, whether it’s a backyard movie party or a camping trip.

I personally own this model and absolutely love it. I am especially fond of the audio quality, which is surprisingly good for a projector (these are commonly known for having really bad audio). It looks great, and the brightness is sufficient to watch at any point of the day, as long as I have my blinds closed. I also love its portability and battery life, as I usually take it outdoors or to friends’ places. You can’t go wrong with this one, especially at this price.

