Check out the Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector (it's $40 off!)

Yaber is gaining a reputation for offering very nice projectors at a decent price and with awesome designs. Its newest contribution to the industry is the Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector. It is really cool, and today you can save $40 on it! Buy the Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector for just $159.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. You can also get the product straight from Yaber’s official site, but it is going for $179.99 there.

Just look at the picture above! Isn’t it a cool-looking projector? Aside from looking great, it offers very convenient portability, measuring 4.2 x 4.6 x 9.7 in and weighing only 2.6 lbs.

The included loop, shape, and size make it great for carrying around, but such a small form factor comes with a sacrifice. This projector has no integrated battery, so you’ll need to plug it in to use it. I feel like I would prefer to have a battery, even if it means sacrificing some portability, but it’s really cool, nonetheless.

The little projector is actually quite capable. It can project at up to 120 inches, in Full HD 1,080p resolution. It also has HDR10 support, improving image quality and color accuracy. Again, because it is so small, it also only has one speaker. It’s an 8W Turbo Sonic driver, though, so it should sound pretty nice.

It has Bluetooth 5.4, so you can use any other speaker with it. You’ll also get Wi-Fi 6, which will be nice if you have a compatible router.

Another excellent inclusion is that it comes with an integrated smart TV OS, giving you direct access to all your favorite streaming apps. You can also cast content from mobile devices. When you’re not feeling like watching your favorite movies, shows, or videos, it can also double as a Bluetooth speaker or an ambient light!

All things considered, the Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector is looking like a really neat option. The only real downside is that it has no battery, but some of you might not mind that if it means having such a cool-looking and convenient projector.

