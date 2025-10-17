The Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector is really cool, and you can save $60 on it right now

The weekend is upon us, and it’s time to start planning for the fun. My days off always involve enjoying a movie or two, and I appreciate them more with my projector. Want in on the fun? Check out this deal on the Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector. Buy the Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector for just $139.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind that the sale involved clipping a coupon on the purchase page. There are actually two! Just apply them both to make sure you get the lowest price possible.

It’s hard to explain the magical feeling that projectors create. Maybe it is the cozy atmosphere of a dark room, wrapped up in your favorite blanket. Maybe it is the larger projected image. Or maybe it is all in my mind. Regardless, it’s an amazing experience, not to mention owning a projector has its practical advantages, too.

I mean, look at this thing. The Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector is tiny, measuring only 4.2 x 4.6 x 9.7 in and weighing a mere 2.6 lbs. Unlike a huge TV lying around at all times, it can be stored away when not in use. You can also take it places! It’s not exactly a portable projector because it has no battery, but you can easily transport it.

Don’t let its small profile fool you, though. This is a really excellent projector. It can project at up to 120 inches, and features Full HD resolution. It even includes cool features like HDR10 for improved dynamic range. You won’t need external audio, either, as it comes with an integrated 8W speaker. If you prefer a better speaker , though, it does support Bluetooth 5.4.

By the way, this one has a built-in smart TV operating system, which is rare in projectors this affordable. It supports wireless casting, too. You can even use it as a standalone speaker or an ambient light. The thing really has it all!

If you want in on the fun, try to sign up for this deal while it’s still available. I honestly never thought a good projector could be this small and affordable!

