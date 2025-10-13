The super cool Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector drops to new record-low price

Projectors just keep getting better, smaller, and more affordable. Sales are also very common; today, we have one you can’t ignore. The Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector is $43 off, dropping the cost to a new record-low of $135.99. Buy the Yaber T1 Pro Mini Projector for just $135.99 ($43 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This means it’s an automatic discount, so all you need to do is add it to your cart and check out.

There’s something magical about watching your favorite films on a projector. As amazing as they are, TVs just can’t match that experience. And now, more than ever, projectors are both fun and accessible. This one is just $135.99 right now, and it is by no means a bad little projector.

For starters, it is super portable at just 4.2 x 4.6 x 9.7 in, and it weighs only 2.6lbs. Not only that, but it is very nicely designed and will look great anywhere. It even has an included loop, making it easy to carry the unit around. We wish it had a built-in battery, but some sacrifices must be made to keep a projector this small.

Don’t let its tiny look fool you; this is quite a capable little device. It can project at up to 120 inches, and has a 1,080p Full HD resolution. It even has added capabilities like HDR10 for improved dynamic range and image quality. It also sports an integrated 8W speaker.

Because it is a smaller unit, Yaber wasn’t able to fit two speakers this time, but it has Bluetooth 5.4, so you can pair any other speaker to it.

Oh, and this one has a built-in smart TV OS! This is a really nice addition that budget projectors often skip. You can even cast content to it wirelessly. Furthermore, it can be used as a standalone speaker or an ambient light.

All things considered, this projector will be more than good enough to keep most people happy. It is easy to carry around, produces a pretty nice image, offers versatility, and comes at a great price. Get yours before the price jumps back up.

Follow