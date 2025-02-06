Deal: Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema drops to its lowest price

Are you looking for a good home projector? If you want something small, simple, and not too expensive, we have a deal for you today. The Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema has dropped to its lowest price of $159.99, saving you $110 off the retail price. Get the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema for just $159.99 ($110 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the full discount can be achieved by manually applying a $110 on-page coupon. Make sure to do so before adding the item to your cart! This offer is also exclusive to the Misty White color model. If you want the Charcoal White model, that one is $279.99 and has a $100 coupon available, so you can get it for $179.99.

Our sister site, Sound Guys, has already reviewed the Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema. Our teammates were happy with its minimalist, compact design and quiet fan. It’s also a very user-friendly device, keeping maintenance and operation very simple. You won’t have to do much research or tinkering to get your favorite films playing.

We do wish picture quality was better, but we can’t get too picky considering the unit’s price, especially when it’s discounted to just $159.99. We can’t really think of any projector that will beat it at that price point.

It still projects a Full HD 1,080p resolution at 700 lumens of brightness, and the image can be extended to up to 150 inches! It also comes with two integrated 8W JBL speakers. These aren’t amazing, but we found that they do very well compared to most other projector speakers, which tend to be pretty bad.

You won’t get a smart TV operating system, but you can use any dongle of your preference through the HDMI input. You can go grab a Chromecast with Google TV, Fire TV Stick, or Roku device. Of course, you can use any other HDMI-touting device with it, such as laptops, game consoles, and more. Alternatively, it has a USB port for local playback. The unit has no battery, so you’ll have to plug it into an AC outlet.

We can’t deny there are better small projectors out there, but this is also the cheapest model we would still comfortably recommend. For $159.99, this is definitely a nice acquisition for your weekend movie nights. Make sure to catch this deal soon, as we’re not sure when the coupon will be gone!

If you want to upgrade, check out this XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro deal

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro See price at Amazon Save $70.99 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re not completely happy with Yaber’s budget projector, here’s a bit of an upgrade. The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is more portable. It still has no battery, but the shape and size make it easier to carry around.

It also gets built-in Google TV, which means it can operate on its own, with no need for external dongles or video sources. Just connect to Wi-Fi and stream away using your favorite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more. If you prefer, though, it also has a USB port and a micro HDMI connection.

It can project at up to Full HD resolution, and outputs 450 lumens of brightness. It also has a 200-inch maximum image size, so those who want an even bigger projection will love it.

Of course, all this convenience and compact design come with a price increase. This unit is usually $449.99, but today’s $379 discounted price makes it pretty enticing.

